Jack Blocker Reacts To Losing ‘American Idol’, Shares Future Music Plans

American Idol fans finally got to select a winner during last night’s (May 19) three-hour season finale event. Jack Blocker, Will Moseley, and Abi Carter went into the night with equal footing. However, after the votes were counted, Carter became the next Idol. While he may not have taken home the win, Blocker isn’t discouraged. He’ll keep making music.

Videos by American Songwriter

The graphic designer/country singer took to social media to inform his fans and followers that American Idol wasn’t the end for him. “Many, what a blessing to kick it on Idol with so many heroes new and old,” he wrote in the post. “Cannot wait to keep making music for you as long as the Good Lord allows it,” Blocker added. He ended the post with “THANK YOU x10000000.”

[RELATED: 3 Quick Facts About ‘American Idol’ Finalist Jack Blocker]

Blocker his fellow American Idol hopefuls got to meet several stars over the course of the season. Gene Simmons, Jelly Roll, and several others came in to mentor the contestants. During last night’s finale, several more stars including Jason Mraz, Wynonna Judd, Seal, Jon Bon Jovi, New Kids on the Block, and more appeared on the show.

However, Blocker didn’t just get to meet and hang with some of the biggest names in the music business. He also shared the stage with Katy Perry. They sang “What Makes a Woman” together on their shared final night of the show. Blocker also sang George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” and Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There for You.”

American Idol Fans Can Listen to Jack Blocker on Spotify

Can’t get enough of American Idol favorite Jack Blocker? Well, you’re in luck. He started putting music on Spotify last year. Currently, he has a total of eleven tracks on the streaming platform. More than that, he wrote most of those songs by himself. There are only two covers among the songs he’s released. One is the country classic “Your Cheatin’ Heart” by Hank Williams. The other is “Hymn” which is credited to the nineteenth-century gospel songwriter Charles Austin Miles.

If the Instagram post above is any indication, that tracklist will continue to grow in the near future.

Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images