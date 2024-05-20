3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Nathan Chester

The Voice live finale is coming up quickly, and the top five finalists are just as excited as fans of the show to see who will take home the gold. One finalist who has been making waves on the show is the always-fashionable Nathan Chester. Let’s learn a bit more about him, shall we?

1. He’s a Member of Team Legend

Nathan Chester caught John Legend’s eye after his blind audition. Chester performed Al Green’s “Take Me To The River”, which instantly piqued the interest of Legend and a few other coaches. He also got a chair-turn from coaches Dan + Shay during his blind audition but ultimately chose Legend as his coach.

“What a soulful, powerful voice,” Legend has said of Chester. “I love that he’s so committed to this throwback, soulful style. You can just tell he’s not afraid of the moment. I think Nathan’s gonna go far.”

2. He’s a Professional Cruise Ship Singer

Chester hails from sometimes sunny Chicago, Illinois. The “Try A Little Tenderness” performer has worked as a professional cruise crooner along with his partner Emily Viancourt. The two founded Em&N Productions, a business in which they create shows tailored for cruise lines.

It’s easy to hear and see the professional cruise ship singer’s background in Chester’s voice and appearance. He enjoys performing classic songs and is known for his vintage-inspired style.

3. He’s Got Some Serious Range in Terms of Song Selection

If you haven’t kept up with The Voice, we can assure you that Chester has gone in very different directions since “Take Me To The River”. The singer has said that he “wants to bring back James Brown-style Motown”, and his song choices since his initial audition has reflected that and more.

He’s performed “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” by Elvin Bishop, “Oh! Darling!” by The Beatles, “Higher And Higher” by Jackie Wilson, “Try A Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding, and “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure. The list goes on, proving that Chester is a real master at singing within different genres.

