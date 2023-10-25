Olivia Rodrigo Shares a Wholesome Car Ride with Jimmy Kimmel and His Family Before Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Olivia Rodrigo appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new album Guts on Tuesday night (October 24). While there, she also discussed her family, her fame, and how she “toned down” her lyrics. Before coming to the show, though, the Grammy winner surprised Kimmel’s kids on their way to school.

The Kimmel family packed into the car for a seemingly normal trip to drop the kids off at school. However, things got exciting when Kimmel stopped to pick up a hitchhiker that his kids immediately noticed.

During the short segment, Kimmel discussed how much his wife and kids love Rodrigo’s music. In fact, he said the family often listens to her songs on the way to school. Before long, the Kimmel Kiddos and Rodrigo were singing along to tracks from her most recent album. They sang “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” and “Get Him Back” before dropping the children off at school.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rodrigo discussed the lyrical content of her songs. Kimmel started the conversation by noting that they have to be sure to listen to the “clean” versions of certain songs with the kids. She apologized, but Kimmel waved it off. “You’re not The Wiggles. You’re an adult and you make songs for adults. It just so happens that younger people like them, too,” he said.

However, Kimmel wanted to know if Rodrigo thinks about her younger listeners when she’s writing or recording songs. “I do, I think about it often,” she said. “I love using a swear word when I think it’s like tasteful and necessary, but sometimes I try to tone it down,” the singer added.

Then, she said there were a couple of songs on the album that she decided to dial back the swearing. For instance, the song “Get Him Back” contains the line, I miss the way he kisses and the way he made me laugh. Originally, Rodrigo revealed the line was I miss the way he kisses and the way he grabbed my ass. Additionally, the song “All-American Bitch” contains the lines Perfect all-American lips / Perfect all-American hips. However, it was originally Perfect all-American lips / Perfect all-American tits.

Proving that she does think of her younger fans she added, “I hope your kids are safe and sound somewhere and not listening.”

