Olivia Rodrigo Net Worth: Earnings and Things to Know About the ‘Guts’ Star

For some, it may seem like Olivia Rodrigo blew up overnight. The pop singer has become incredibly popular, especially with the Gen Z generation. But exactly how successful has Rodrigo been? Let’s examine her career.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Lifestyle Asia, Rodrigo has a net worth of around $16 million. She’s earned most of her current fortune from her albums SOUR and GUTS and the resulting royalties from streaming and selling albums. However, Rodrigo did gain a sizable amount of money early in her career leading TV series like High School Musical: The Series. She had around $500,000 before she started her singing career.

Tickets are available for Olivia Rodrigo via StubHub, where tickets are fully insured and guaranteed through FanProtect.

The song “Driver’s License” ended up catapulting Rodrigo’s singing career in 2021. It struck a chord with younger audiences, and Rodrigo performed the song on Saturday Night Live. She would later return to the sketch comedy for a second offering.

Rodrigo’s song became a No. 1 hit worldwide, which led to the success of her debut album. She followed that up with an equally popular sophomore offering. In an interview with NPR, Rodrigo opened up about her process for writing songs.

The singer takes more of a scattered approach, producing a larger volume of songs and then picking through them to find the one’s she considers worthy. She said, “I think I just had to learn how to A) Just try to write music that I wanted to hear. That was, like, my primary goal in the studio. I don’t care about beating anything that came before. I don’t care about how it does on the charts or if the radio stations like it. Whatever. I just wanted to make something that I would love. And B) I think I really had to learn how to have discipline in the craft of songwriting.”

Although Rodrigo is focused on her music career, it doesn’t look like she’s fully closed the door on her acting career. The singer also discussed how acting helped inform her later music, and it’s something that she has found valuable.

She said, “I love acting. I’ve been acting since I was so young — I started Bizaardvark when I was, like, 12 years old. Looking back, I think it was an experience that taught me that I should never be ashamed of my emotions.”

[Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]