Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Speech Urges Young Americans to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Olivia Rodrigo, the pop star behind hit album SOUR, traversed red lights and stop signs to take a trip to the White House on Wednesday, July 14. Rodrigo visited President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief U.S. Covid-19 adviser, to discuss the importance of vaccinations. The actress and multi-platinum award-winning singer of “Drivers License” wanted to use her platform to spread awareness that vaccines are “good 4 u”!

Alarmingly, vaccination rates among youth are significantly less than the general American population. As we face yet another spike in Covid case numbers, who better than the country’s biggest rising pop star to inspire young Americans to take the step and get vaccinated. In the White House Briefing Room, Rodrigo passionately shared her stance.

Rodrigo said, “I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”

The pop star will post the vaccination effort videos on her social media accounts, and they will also be shared by the White House’s press teams— the short clips include answers to the many questions and concerns Americans have against vaccinations. Rodrigo’s large social media platform will undoubtedly reach countless young Americans.

In the above video on President Biden’s Instagram, Rodrigo said, “It doesn’t matter if you’re young and healthy, getting the vaccine is about protecting yourself, your friends, and your family. Let’s get vaccinated!”

You can view Olivia Rodrigo’s full White House Briefing below.