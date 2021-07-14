Houndmouth Returns With Two Stripped-Back, Story-Rich Singles

When Houndmouth’s “Sedona” came out in 2015, it quickly became a hit among a couple of different circles. Americana crowds admired its rootsy feel and storytelling; indieheads admired its free spirit and nostalgic allusions; young folks across the country were inspired by its ability to convey the romantic thrill of adventure. And with hundreds of millions of streams to date, the song has gotten its well-deserved recognition.

Now, Houndmouth is back with their first new music since 2019—on Wednesday, July 14, they unveiled two new singles, “Good For You” and “Cool Jam,” marking their first releases on their new home-label, Dualtone Records.

Recorded with Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Hiss Golden Messenger) and mixed by Jon Ashley (The War On Drugs, B.J. Barham), the new singles prove that all the qualities embodied by “Sedona” are innate to the band (which consists of vocalist and guitarist Matthew Myers, drummer Shane Cody and bassist Zak Appleby).

“Good For You” feels akin to something like a Millennial Townes Van Zandt—with a candid, stripped-back arrangement, Myers’ voice flows easy, as if it were in conversation, but between the phrases the poetic implication of his words sink in, weaving everything together into a beautiful sum. With a Kentucky Derby setting and nostalgic, ‘60s melodies on the chorus to boot, the tune comes across as a complete picture, conveying something profound about realizing the glory days might be in the rear-view mirror.

Likewise, “Cool Jam” has a similar feel, maybe coming in at just a few more beats-per-minute than “Good For You.” Another break-up song—err, at least, a song that deals with loss, change and the passage of time—the images Myers paints point towards a deeper conclusion. Soulfully laying down a hook about how “this lonely star” doesn’t “shine like it used to,” there’s something universally resonant in the metaphor.

Along with the singles, Houndmouth also dropped a slew of tour dates for the fall and winter. Rubbing the pandemic haze from their eyes, the trio is amping up to return stronger and more energetic than ever—and with these singles as their first foray out, what’s to come next is sure to be what Houndmouth does best: exciting and meaningful.

Houndmouth’s new singles are out now—listen to “Good For You” HERE and “Cool Jam” HERE. Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below:

Houndmouth 2021 Tour Dates:

07/14 Louisville, KY @ 91.9 WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday

08/14 New Braunfels, TX @ Sendero x Lone Star Rodeo 2021

08/20 Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival 2021

08/27 Knoxville, TN @ Second Bell Music Festival

09/16 Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

09/17 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/18 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/19 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/21 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

09/22 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

09/23 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/24 Lexington, KY @ The Burl

09/25 Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival

11/12 Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/13 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

11/14 Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

11/16 Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

11/17 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/19 Washington DC @ Lincoln Theater

11/20 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/21 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/23 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater

11/26 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/27 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

12/10 Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

12/11 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

12/12 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

12/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

12/16 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

12/17 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/18 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall