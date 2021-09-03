Olympian Usain Bolt Releases New Album

Olympic track star, Usain Bolt, has more gold medals than most human beings. Now, though, maybe he’ll get a few gold records to add to his trophy case. Today (September 3), the Jamaican sprinter has released his debut album, Country Yutes,

While many might be surprised that the world-class athlete is also a musician, Bolt made his foray into dancehall music as a producer in 2019 with the EP, Olympe Rosé Riddim, which featured five Jamaican artists. He released two other compilations thereafter, Immortal Riddim and Clockwork Riddim.

“If you have followed my career over the years, you would see me always dancing and listening to music. It’s no secret to the world that I love music. Music has just always been a part of my DNA,” Usain said in a press release.

Bolt released this single, “Living The Dream,” which he wrote with his close friend and vocalist, Nugent “NJ Walker, in January this year:

Tracklisting: