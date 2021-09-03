Loretta Lynn Calls on Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Others for Opry Flood Relief Benefit Concert

Devastated by the recent flooding in the Tennessee Counties of Dickson and Humphreys, country legend Loretta Lynn has called on friends Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, and more for a benefit concert at the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 13.

Directly supporting United Way of Humphreys County, the concert is set for a live stream via Circle All Access on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Viewers can also watch the performance on various TV affiliates.

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” says Lynn. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time to time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

The Humphreys County Flood Relief Fund was set up to offer immediate and long-term needs to everyone affected by the recent floods, which rushed through rural Tennessee on Aug. 17, leaving behind more than 15 inches of rain in most areas within a few hours, in addition to dangerous flash flooding, which destroyed hundreds of homes and killed 20 people, including the Lynn family’s longtime ranch hand Wayne Spears.

“We had no idea this would be one of the worst floods in our history, but our community will be whole again,” says Nioka Curtis, executive director, United Way of Humphreys County. “It’s UWHC’s goal to help make that happen as quickly as possible with the help of our generous donors. From the rental deposits and down payments necessary for people to get re-housed, to remodeling, replacing clothing, and rebuilding their lives, we want to make sure their needs are met and we will continue our fight to make that happen.”

To donate to Humphreys County Relief Fund go here.