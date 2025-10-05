Aircraft Safety Issue Forces Country Star To Cancel Maryland Show

Ten years after releasing his debut album, Out on Parole, Koe Wetzel has built a spirited fanbase thanks to his rebellious onstage persona and unique blend of country and rock. During that time, fans have grown accustomed to the “Something to Talk About” singer, 33, canceling scheduled shows for one reason or another (like getting kicked out of his own pop-up show in Austin.) On Sunday, Oct. 5, Wetzel took to social media with disappointing news: he will not perform his scheduled set at Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland. However, this time had nothing to do with any off-stage antics.

Koe Wetzel Is “Super Bummed” To Skip Festival

Koe Wetzel announced in an Instagram post that he is unable to perform in Maryland tonight due to an aircraft safety issue.

“We tried to find a way, and unfortunately we are out of options,” the outlaw country singer wrote. “We’re super bummed and hope we can make it up to y’all soon. Thanks for understanding.”

Today is the final day of the three-day festival, with Luke Combs headlining at Ocean City Inlet Beach. Other scheduled performers include Gavin Adcock, Gabby Barrett, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Margo Price. Carrie Underwood shared headlining responsibilities with Brooks & Dunn on Friday, with Luke Bryan leading the Saturday lineup.

As stated above, Koe Wetzel has a history of canceling shows at the last minute. Some fans took to the comments to complain. “this is the second time i’ve paid to see koe this year and he cancelled…” one Instagram user wrote.

However, others agreed with the “Wasted” singer’s decision to put safety first. “Would rather see this than a “World wide s*x idol Koe Wetzel dead at 33 due to plane crash,” added another.

Returning Home

Long before scoring his first platinum record, Koe Wetzel was a linebacker for the Tarleton State University Texans. When an injury ended his career, he pivoted to music, getting his start in the bars of Stephenville, Texas. Earlier this month, Wetzel returned to his old stomping grounds to open the university’s new Fort Worth–based Educational Employees Credit Union.

“Stephenville is where it all started for me — from the football field at Tarleton to the dive bars where I first started playing shows,” Koe Wetzel told an East Texas news outlet. “Coming back to open the EECU Center on campus feels like one big full-circle moment. I’m fired up to be part of something this special at a place that means so much to me.”

