80s Rock Star Explodes on Disruptive Fan Before Booting Them From Chevy Metal Show

Since starting his career in music during the 1980s, Sebastian Bach not only performed with bands like Skid Row but also produced a promising solo career. Just last year, he released his first album in nearly a decade with Child Within the Man. But outside of the studio, Bach never strayed too far from the stage. And recently, the singer displayed his thoughts on fans who want to bring bad vibes to the show when he exploded at a woman who supposedly flipped him off.

The incident took place on Friday when Bach performed at a Chevy Metal concert. Just before covering Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song”, the singer paused the show to address a fan who he claimed wanted a hug. “This f**king b***h, get her the f**k out of here. She comes up while I’m talking to my wife and says, ‘Hey, can Sebastian give me a hug?’ I’m not a f**king monkey.”

While hurling some colorful language at the fan, it only got worse as Bach continued with his tirade. “Get your f**king ugly ass the f**k out of here. Get her the f**k out of here.”

Fans Torn Over How Sebastian Bach Handled The Situation

With Bach suggesting the entire incident surrounded the fan wanting a hug, a person in the audience claimed the person was causing a ruckus the entire show. They said the woman was constantly flipping him off during the show, trying to get a reaction from the singer. Although some fans might not want their identity shared online, the woman in question replied to Rock N Roll Experience. Sending a photo from her point of view, she wrote, “Hi all. I’m the B****.”

Not backing down from the backlash or being kicked out, fans were torn over how Bach handled the situation. “You’re throwing a fan out because she wants a hug? Am I getting this right?” One person added, “This is why Skid Row won’t tour with him again. So disappointing.”

While the fan left without her hug, one comment suggested, “I got a hug from him when I met him in the 80s. Lol.”

For those who happen to find themselves at a Bach performance, remember he’s there to sing, not to hand out hugs.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)