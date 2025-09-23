Rockabilly Icon Brian Setzer Is Unloading a Treasure Trove of His Own Classic Guitars on Reverb

There are few guitar heroes active today with the cachet of Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer. As a songwriter, singer, big band leader, and especially lead guitarist, his commitment to classic rockabilly, rock 'n' roll, and swing music is hugely responsible for those time-honored genres persisting to this day.

Photo by Steve Thorne/Redferns

He is absolutely the main man responsible for several generations of rockabilly guitarists at this point, most of whom started with the purchase of a hollowbody Gretsch guitar just like his (this guy, right here!).

And now you can buy one of his actual guitars through his Reverb shop. Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 24, Setzer's personal Reverb shop goes live. Be there or be square, daddy-o!

What's more, Reverb is allowing us to peruse the shop and dig the merchandise before the shop officially launches. There are guitars, yes—but also amps, pedals, and even some pieces of Setzer's unmistakable stage attire. Let's check out a few of the pieces on offer!

Brian Setzer's Reverb Shop: Highlights

Setzer's shop includes a number of iconic vintage guitars, all used onstage or in the studio by the legend himself:

1964 Gibson Firebird LEARN MORE

1961 Gibson ES-175 LEARN MORE

1959 D'Angelico New Yorker LEARN MORE

Plus, there are effects, pedals, and amplifiers, too. Check out this very cool Hi-Watt custom tape echo machine that Setzer used in an appearance on the Conan O'Brien show:

Hiwatt Custom Tape Echo LEARN MORE

Setzer is almost as well-known for his sense of personal style as he is for his chops on the electric guitar. Shop from a wide array of stage attire worn by the rockabilly icon—I just hope you have the hair to pull these looks off...

Brian Setzer Stage-Worn Jacket LEARN MORE

Brian Setzer Stage-Worn Bowling Shirt LEARN MORE

Brian Setzer Stage-Worn Santa Jacket LEARN MORE

Don't Miss Out

There's going to be a lot more where that came from, folks. Don't miss your opportunity to bid on some truly iconic vintage equipment that's imbued with the mojo of a genuine living legend—head to Reverb now to sign up for updates so you can get the jump on the bidding.