3 Pop Choruses That Everyone Knows Instinctively, No Matter Your Age

Some songs are so universal that you don’t even have to consciously learn them to commit them to memory. The three songs below are like that. You could’ve never actively listened to these pop tracks, and yet you can sing their choruses without fail.

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“Dancing Queen” – ABBA

For years, this pop staple has been played at every wedding, every club, and whenever dancing is even remotely on the table. It’s nearly impossible not to know the chorus to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.” Even if you’ve never sat down and made a conscious effort to listen to this track, the words of the choruses are embedded in your memory with no sign of wavering.

This song makes everyone feel like the main character for a few moments. That’s why it’s so integral to filling a floor. You could be a pop hater, but this song will wiggle its way through that wall—it’s that universal. It’s like an old friend or a relative that you don’t always see but are thrilled whenever the opportunity arises.

“Billie Jean” — Michael Jackson

Likewise, you don’t need to have ever added Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” to your playlist. It’s already committed to memory. This is the kind of hit that many of us don’t even remember learning. It’s just always been there.

You don’t need to know that much about Jackson or the drama behind this song. You may only know it from hearing it on the radio or out in public. But the strength of this story and Jackson’s performance shine through. Most people can at least hum along to this chorus, but a great deal more can sing it to you word for word—no matter how long it’s been since you heard it last.

“Sweet Caroline” — Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” is most known for its chanted chorus. It’s been a staple at sporting events for decades, and brings together listeners of all persuasions. This song is a universally beloved track that has become even more a part of pop culture than the man who sang it.

Even if you’ve only heard this song in the downtime between plays, that is still enough to commit this chorus to memory. You’d have to actively try not to know “Sweet Caroline,” and it would be a futile aim. There’s no escaping this Diamond hit, which isn’t a bad thing at all.

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