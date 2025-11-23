On This Day in 1974, The Rolling Stones Hit No. 1 With Mick Taylor’s Final Album—Signaling a Turning Point for the Band

In 1969, The Rolling Stones hired 20-year-old guitarist Mick Taylor to replace the late Brian Jones. Taylor spent five years in the band, contributing to albums like Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main Street. Then he exited almost as quickly as he had joined, citing creative differences with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. On this day in 1974, The Rolling Stones topped the U.S. album charts with It’s Only Rock n’ Roll, their last record to feature Jones.

This Album Signaled a Turning Point for The Rolling Stones

The title track to It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll was born in the basement of Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood—who, incidentally, would come to fill Mick Taylor’s spot in The Rolling Stones.

Wood’s home became a sort of gathering place for musicians like George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and David Bowie. “Before any of us knew it we’d be up for days drinking, getting stoned and making music,” Wood later recalled.

During one jam session, Jagger and Bowie began joking around with the phrase, “It’s only rock n’ roll, but I like it.” This was a riff on British comedian Dick Emery’s national catchphrase: Ooh, you are awful – but I like you!”

“We all knew it was good,” Wood said. “But no one thought for a minute it would be such a big hit.”

It’s Only Rock ’N Roll became the fourth of eight consecutive Stones albums to hit No.1 in the U.S. It fell just short of the top spot in the Stones’ home country, peaking at No. 2 in the United Kingdom.

Mick Taylor’s Departure

Mick Taylor officially left The Rolling Stones in January 1975. He had plenty of reasons, and one of them was his belief that he wasn’t receiving proper credit. Taylor reportedly contributed to “Till the Next Goodbye” and “Time Waits For No One.”

“I did have a falling out with Mick Jagger over some songs I felt I should have been credited with co-writing on It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll,” the guitarist said. “We were quite close friends and cooperated quite closely on getting that album made. By that time Mick and Keith weren’t really working together as a team so I’d spend a lot of time in the studio.”

This assessment contradicted a statement Jagger made during a 1995 interview with Rolling Stone. The frontman claimed that Taylor “maybe threw in a couple of chords” on “Time Waits For No One.”

Featured image by Michael Putland/Getty Images