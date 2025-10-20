On This Day in 1979, the Eagles Debuted at No. 2 With What Was Almost Their Final Album

On this day (October 20) in 1979, the Eagles’ sixth studio album, The Long Run, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Within a month, the LP reached the top of the chart, where it stayed for nine consecutive weeks. Fans around the world loved the album and its singles. However, most had no idea it would be the last studio album from the band for more than a decade.

The Long Run marked a turning point for the Eagles. They had just added Timothy B. Schmit to the lineup, replacing founding bassist Randy Meisner. Additionally, it would be guitarist Don Felder’s final album with the band. However, he wouldn’t be removed from the lineup for more than two decades.

The album produced three timeless singles. The title track, “I Can’t Tell You Why,” and “Heartache Tonight.” The latter won a Grammy Award and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, “Heartache Tonight” was the only single released ahead of the LP, boosting early sales. Currently, the album has sold more than seven million copies and has earned seven Platinum plaques from the RIAA.

Two weeks after debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the album dethroned Led Zeppelin’s In Through the Out Door. It reached No. 1 on November 3 and stayed there for the rest of the year.

The Eagles Find Heartache After The Long Run

The Eagles went into the studio to work on a double album after a long and grueling tour. However, they were so burned out from the road that the double album became The Long Run, which contains 10 tracks. However, the issues in the studio were only the beginning of the end for the band.

In late July 1980, the band played a show in Long Beach, California. Tensions were High. Don Felder and Glenn Frey exchanged threats of violence between songs. The so-called “Long Night at Wrong Beach” was the band’s final show for more than a decade.

The band came back together 14 years later, officially announcing their reunion in 1994.

Featured Image by Fotos International/Getty Images