Morgan Wallen Brings a Fan to Tears With Surprise FaceTime Before Her Mom’s Brain Surgery

With the release of his newest album, I’m the Problem, Morgan Wallen completely took over 2025. Landing No. 1 on The US Billboard 200 and the US Top Country Albums charts, the country star received a great deal of recognition from the 2025 CMA Awards. Although up for Entertainer of the Year, Wallen never forgot about the fans who helped him achieve his dream. And recently, he took a moment to speak with a young fan as her mom was preparing to undergo brain surgery.

Always staying connected with his fans through social media, Wallen surprised one fan who needed some cheering up. Shared on TikTok, the fan’s mother, Sandy, filmed the special exchange when the girl spoke with Matt, a friend of Wallen. Having heard about Sandy’s story and the hardships they faced, Wallen decided to give her a call.

@_sandy_olson When Morgan Wallen takes time out of his day to tell your daughter he is adding you to his bible study prayer list because he hears you are having brain surgery. #morganwallen #cavernousmalformation🧠 #fanforlife #lifesurprise ♬ original sound – Sandy_Olson

For the fan, she couldn’t even grasp the situation when asking if the video was actually real. And even when Wallen responded, she admitted, “I’m going okay. I’m doing a lot better now. Sorry, I’m a little in shock.”

Morgan Wallen Adds Fan’s Mother To Bible Study Prayer List

Besides making her year unforgettable, Wallen explained how he was going to add their family to his Bible study prayer list. Captioning the post, Sandy, like her daughter, was shocked over the love and generosity shown by the country singer. “When Morgan Wallen takes time out of his day to tell your daughter he is adding you to his Bible study prayer list because he hears [she is] having brain surgery.”

Online, fans understood the emotions of getting a special call from Wallen with one person writing, “I would have passed out.” Another fan added, “I would have died.” For most, they also offered prayers and support for the family. “Love this for you. Prayers to you for a successful surgery.”

Aside from the heartfelt message, Wallen hoped to end the year with a few accolades. When it came to the 2025 CMA Awards, he was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (I’m The Problem), and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Don’t miss what could be another history making moment for Wallen at the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

