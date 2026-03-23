On This Day in 1983, ZZ Top Released the Depeche Mode-Inspired Album That Introduced Them to a New Audience

On this day (March 23) in 1983, ZZ Top released Eliminator. The album later peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, giving them one of their biggest hits. At the same time, the LP produced multiple hit singles, including “Legs,” which reached the top 10 of the Hot 100. Music videos from the album became popular on MTV, introducing the bearded band to a brand-new audience.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the early 1980s, Billy Gibbons, the band’s de facto leader, began pushing their sound away from blues rock to something more modern and, more importantly, more popular. Their 1981 album, El Loco, saw them incorporating elements of new wave into their music. Their sound continued to evolve with Eliminator.

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According to the Financial Times, Gibbons was far from a staunch traditionalist. In the late 1970s, he spent time in London, where he heard early punk rock, which made its way into their sound. However, it was the United Kingdom’s burgeoning electronic music scene that truly caught his ear. He was especially “captivated” by Depeche Mode and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark. Gibbons wanted to use the same technology–drum machines and synthesizers– in ZZ Top’s music. So, the shift began.

Eliminator is packed with synths, and drummer Frank Beard is largely replaced by drum machines on the album. As a result, they couldn’t play many of the songs from the LP live without backing tracks.

The changes Gibbons made worked. The album’s lead single, “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” became the band’s second top 40 hit. Then, “Legs” peaked at No. 8, giving them their first top 10 hit.

ZZ Top Find New Fans Thanks to MTV

Their re-tooled sound wasn’t the only thing that made Eliminator a huge album for ZZ Top. They made music videos for their singles, which became popular on MTV. At the time, the network had been on the air for a little under two years and had already captivated the nation’s youth.

Every day, young people came home from school, dropped their backpacks, and turned on MTV. They couldn’t look away from ZZ Top’s videos. The clips all featured the band’s huge beards, Gibbons’ custom 1933 Ford coupe, beautiful women, and interesting narratives. People couldn’t look away.

Eliminator became one of the band’s best-selling albums. It has been certified Diamond by the RIAA and has reached Diamond, Platinum, and Gold status in multiple countries, including Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

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