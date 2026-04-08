Journey Fans Left Waiting as Des Moines Concert Is Postponed

Back in November 2025, Journey announced the Final Frontier Tour. Hoping to celebrate the band’s success, the tour kicked off in February and is scheduled to conclude this summer. But like Neal Schon, Arnel Pineda, and the rest of Journey know, no tour ever goes to plan. Sadly, for fans of Journey who were excited to see the group perform tonight in Des Moines, they might have to wait a little longer as the show was suddenly postponed.

Videos by American Songwriter

Most bands will do almost anything not to cancel or postpone a single concert. Journey was no expectation. Especially given the meaning surrounding the tour. What was meant to be a moment of celebration was already clouded with rumors after Pineda’s recent claims about being prohibited from quitting the band.

Now, ticketholders received an email advising them that tonight’s concert was not being canceled but postponed. Working with the band and venue, organizers hoped to find another date that worked for all parties. The reason for the decision came after a member of the band fell ill. Expected to perform at Casey’s Center, the organizers also alerted fans in Lincoln, Nebraska, about postponing the Thursday concert.

[RELATED: Neal Schon Responds to Arnel Pineda Allegations Over Journey Tour]

The Rest Of Journey’s Tour Remains A Mystery

Wanting to give every fan more than enough opportunities to celebrate their legacy, Journey offered a tour packed with shows. But with a member ill, a single change in schedule had a domino effect on the rest of the tour. Having to postpone Wednesday’s show, it seems the Nebraska fans will have to wait alongside Iowa fans to see if they can catch the band once the tour gets back on track.

Salt Lake City fans might miss the postponement wave as Journey will visit Utah on April 12. With the band member getting a few days to rest, it might be more than enough for Journey to get back on the road.

As for the claims made by Pidena, the singer previously opened up about how he felt restricted when it came to stepping away from the band. While those comments added another layer of uncertainty to the tour, the current postponement appears to be strictly health-related.

With fans hopeful the group will be back on stage sooner rather than later, all eyes now turn to the band’s upcoming dates to see if Journey can keep the Final Frontier Tour going.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)