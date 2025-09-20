On This Day in 1989, Willie Nelson Landed His 14th No. 1 With This Contemplative Number Written by Beth Nielsen Chapman

Even in the most starkly divided crowds, you can likely find several people who love Willie Nelson. The very definition of outlaw country, Nelson sold several massive hits to other artists before gaining a foothold in Nashville. With a career spanning more than six decades, the “On the Road Again” crooner is still going strong at 92. On this day in 1989, Nelson scored his 14th #1 hit with “Nothing I Can Do About It Now.”

Skyrocketing to global fame in the ’70s, Willie Nelson’s success had begun to cool off a bit by the end of the next decade. Still, “Nothing I Can Do About It Now” ranks among the Red-Headed Stranger’s finest work.

Although Nelson is a world-class songwriter, he didn’t have a hand in penning this one. Fellow Texan Beth Nielsen Chapman was solely responsible for “Nothing I Can Do About It Now.” The two-time Grammy winner would later go on to write Faith Hill’s signature 1998 hit “This Kiss.” That one went on to win Song of the Year at the 1999 CMA Awards—which Chapman deserved for incorporating the phrase “centrifugal motion” alone.

The opening track on Nelson’s album A Horse Called Music, “Nothing I Can Do About It Now” opens on a man haunted by his past. By the final verse, that man has come to embrace the inevitable march of time. And I could cry for the time I’ve wasted / But that’s a waste of time and tears, Nelson sings. And I know just what I’d change / If I went back in time somehow / But there’s nothing I can do about it now.

Willie Nelson Shares His Regrets

“Nothing I Can Do About It Now” takes on a new meaning as Willie Nelson grows older. How does the 12-time Grammy Award winner cope with nearly a century’s worth of regrets?

Answer: he doesn’t.

“I have this kind of philosophy that I can’t do anything about what happened yesterday or what’s going to happen tomorrow. But I feel like I’m in full control of what’s going on now,” Nelson told Southern Living in 2017.

He continued, “I’ve never seen worrying about anything change it, so I decided not to do it. If you can’t do anything about it, why the hell worry about it?”

Featured image by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images