On This Day in 1991, Garth Brooks Was in the Middle of a Six-Month Run at No. 1 With His Second Chart-Topping Album of the Year

On this day (October 7) in 1993, Garth Brooks was at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with Ropin’ the Wind. It dominated the top spot for a total of 33 weeks between 1991 and 1992. However, it wasn’t his first No. 1 album of the year. He previously topped the chart with No Fences, which began its run of 41 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in October 1990. As a result, Brooks dominated the country albums chart for the majority of the year.

Brooks released Ropin’ the Wind on September 2, 1991. It debuted at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart dated September 28. The LP maintained the top spot for a whopping 29 consecutive weeks. Wynonna Judd’s self-titled debut album dethroned it on April 18. Three weeks later, on May 9, 1992, it returned to No. 1 for four more weeks, ending its reign on the chart.

This would have been an impressive run for any artist. However, Ropin’ the Wind was only part of the story of Brooks’ domination of the Top Country Albums chart between 1990 and 1992.

Garth Brooks Was a Force of Nature in the 1990s

Garth Brooks topped the country albums chart for the first time in October 1990 when his sophomore album, No Fences, reached No. 1. The album had a monumental run, holding the top spot for a total of 41 weeks. It topped the chart dated October 13, 1990, and held the throne for six weeks. The LP returned to the top in December, kicking off a three-week reign.

No Fences returned to No. 1 on February 9, 1991, and held it for 14 weeks. Dolly Parton’s Eagle When She Flies took the pole position for a week before No Fences returned to No. 1. This run started on May 25. Then, Brooks stayed atop the chart until April 18, 1992.

No Fences spent its final 18 weeks at the top. Then, Brooks knocked his sophomore album out of the top spot with Ropin’ the Wind on September 28. It remained at No. 1 for the remainder of the year.

Two albums not released by Garth Brooks reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart in 1991. Clint Black’s Put Yourself in My Shoes held the top spot for the first five weeks of the year. Later, Parton spent a week at No. 1. The rest of the year, a full 46 weeks, belonged to Brooks.

