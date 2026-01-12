On This Day in 1993, This Irish Musician Made Rock and Roll Hall of Fame History in an Unexpected Way

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is likely the most controversial entity in the rock and roll music business. Ever since its inception, the Hall has received considerable scrutiny for its poor inclusivity, induction snubs, and a general lack of authenticity, which leads people to believe it prioritizes popularity and celebrity over talent. Many musicians don’t take it all that seriously, particularly the ones who haven’t shown up to their own ceremony. Well, on this day, January 12, 1993, Van Morrison made Rock and Roll Hall of Fame history in that way, as he was the second ever musician to skip their own induction ceremony.

Since 1993, a boatload of musicians have failed to appear at their band’s induction ceremony. Some notable examples include Jerry Garcia, Paul McCartney, and Tina Turner. The first true no-show to their own induction was Aretha Franklin in 1987, as she skipped the ceremony due to her fear of flying. Thus, making Van Morrison the second ever living-inductee to miss his own Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Undisclosed Reasoning Behind Van Morrison’s Absence

Van Morrison has always been known to be a bit reclusive. That being said, it’s not entirely surprising that he was the second-ever musician to skip out on his own Hall of Fame ceremony. Although that still doesn’t explain why he decided to do so. Morrison’s reasoning for missing the event was an unspecified work commitment. Despite his absence, the ceremony went on, and several major players honored him and accepted the award on his behalf.

Accepting the award for Van Morrison was The Band’s Robbie Robertson. Van Morrison didn’t leave the Hall with nothing, as he wrote a letter that was read aloud, stating, “Thank you very much for inviting me, and I would like to take this opportunity of wishing you all a very enjoyable evening, and hope that everything goes well. Best wishes.”

In addition to the brief words and Robertson’s acceptance on behalf of Morrison, The Counting Crows performed “Caravan” in his honor. Following Van Morrison’s no-show, the practice became a bit more normalized. Some other notable acts to not attend their own ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, and David Bowie. To many musicians, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an institution to be respected and honored. To others, it can go kick rocks.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns