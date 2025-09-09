Allen Blickle has died. Baroness, the heavy metal band that the drummer co-founded in 2003, announced Blickle’s death on Instagram. He was 42.

“It breaks my heart to have to share the news that my dear friend, creative partner and former bandmate Allen Blickle passed away a few days ago,” Baroness frontman and co-founder John Baizley wrote. “I’m still in shock that he’s gone.”

“We ask for understanding as his family and this band process his passing and grieve his loss,” the post continued. “Allen, I love you and miss you. I treasure every moment we shared.”

Baizley did not reveal Blickle’s cause of death. However, Kylesa’s Laura Pleasants hinted at that in her Instagram tribute.

“I am just gutted, dude,” she wrote. “We all thought you had this thing beat. F**k, we were supposed to hang out when I got back from tour.”

“I feel so lucky to have reconnected with you after moving to LA a few years ago. Spending time w you out here, playing music, going to shows, hanging at a pool party, rocking the Hell out to FEAR… getting to know you on a deeper lever was a real privilege,” Pleasants added. “You were a REAL one! So talented, so rad. Gone too soon my friend. I’m glad you are at peace and no longer in pain.”

John Congleton, a producer who previously worked with Blickle, also remembered the late drummer on his Instagram Story.

“Allen and I made a few records together and good times where [sic] always had. Fantastic drummer with an ineffable feel. Also, deeply hilarious,” Congleton wrote. “Feel lucky I was able to catch up with him one last time earlier this year.”

Allen Blickle’s Career

Blickle co-founded Baroness with Baizley, Summer Welch, and Tim Loose in 2003. The drummer was with the band for three albums: Red Album in 2007, Blue Record in 2009, and Yellow & Green in 2012.

In 2013, one year after a terrifying tour bus crash that left Blickle with fractured vertebrae, the drummer left the band.

Afterwards, Blickle worked with bands including Romantic Dividends, A Place to Bury Strangers, and Alpaca. He also dabbled in composing and sound design, even working on two Netflix series.

Photo by Adam Gasson/Prog Magazine/Future via Getty Images/Future via Getty Images