Doors Drummer John Densmore, Billy Idol, & More Stars to Appear on New Podcast Series Focusing on The Doors’ “Cultural Legacy”

A new limited podcast series from the Talkhouse digital-media company will examine the “cultural legacy” of The Doors. The series, titled Really?? The Doors?, is set to premiere on November 12. Hosted by Naomi Fry, a journalist for The New Yorker magazine, it will feature interviews with various musicians, writers, and cultural figures, who will discuss the impact of the band and its music in conjunction with its 60th anniversary.

The debut episode will feature a conversation with Doors drummer John Densmore. The interview will be recorded and air live on November 12 as part of the On Air Fest LA event. The event will take place at the KCRW radio station in Santa Monica, California.

Other noteworthy music artists who will be featured in the series include Billy Idol, Lucinda Williams, X’s John Doe, Weyes Blood, and Walter Martin of The Walkmen.

According to a description of the podcast, “Really?? shows The Doors not simply as a band, but as provocateurs, ‘erotic politicians’ as they called themselves, and heretical artists whose work unsettled their own time—and continues to challenge ours.”

The series will seek to answer such questions as “What did The Doors mean for their time and what do they mean today? What’s the place of Los Angeles in The Doors’ oeuvre? What can the figure of Jim Morrison tell us about American masculinity? Are The Doors cool? And, has popular culture completely misunderstood The Doors?”

In a statement, Fry explained what motivated to put together a podcast series focused on The Doors.

“I’ve been obsessed with The Doors even since I was a young teen,” she said. “Over the years, I’ve come to discover that a lot of people think that this obsession is maybe a little embarrassing, and that Jim Morrison and The Doors aren’t a worthwhile object of love and curiosity. I’m interested in mining the gap between these perceptions, partly to understand why I’m still obsessed, partly to look at The Doors through a wider cultural lens.”

She added, “This podcast isn’t a straightforward biographical podcast; it’s the work of enthusiasts rather than historians, or, as Morrison might put it, feelers rather than analysts. What it will offer are rich, varied, and funny conversations about a really significant if sometimes misunderstood band.”

More About the Really?? Podcast Series

Really?? The Doors? is the first season of a new podcast series called Really?? According to a press release, the series is “about cultural memory,” and will explore “the icons and ideas we’ve mythologized and, in the process, might have misread or misunderstood.”

About the Recent Doors 60th Anniversary Concert

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger celebrated his band’s 60th anniversary with a special concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 30. The show featured Krieger and his solo band joined by a variety of guest musicians and singers.

The lineup included Billy Idol, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley, John Doe, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, Vanilla Fudge’s Carmine Appice, Orianthi, Haley Reinhart, and Candlebox’s Kevin Martin and Adam Kury.

The show featured a full performance of The Doors’ 1970 album Morrison Hotel. It also included a selection of other classic songs by the band.

