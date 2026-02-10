On This day in 1998, Trisha Yearwood’s History-Making Hit Single Received an Oscar Nomination, but Lost to Another Powerhouse Vocal Performance

On this day (February 10) in 1998, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 70th Academy Awards. Trisha Yearwood’s version of “How Do I Live,” which appeared on the Con Air soundtrack, was nominated for Best Original Song.

LeAnn Rimes originally recorded the Diane Warren-penned “How Do I Live” for the Con Air soundtrack. However, the film’s producer didn’t like her rendition, and Rimes’ father/producer refused to make the requested changes to the song. As a result, the song was handed over to Yearwood to record. Her version was included on the soundtrack. Both Yearwood and Rimes released the song as a single in May 1997.

Because only Yearwood’s version of the song was included in the film, it was the only version to receive an Oscar nomination. However, if it had won the award, Yearwood wouldn’t have taken home the trophy. Instead, it would have gone to Warren because she wrote the song.

In the end, though, “How Do I Live” and the other nominees lost to “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic. James Horner (music) and Will Jennings (lyrics) shared the award. It was one of 11 Oscars that the massively successful James Cameron-helmed film took home that year.

How Trisha Yearwood and LeAnn Rimes Made Grammy Awards History

This wasn’t the first major award for which “How Do I Live” was nominated. Earlier in the year, the song received two Grammy nods. Both LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood’s versions of the song were up for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Female. This was the first time in Grammy history that two versions of a song were nominated for the same award.

Yearwood won two Grammy Awards that night. Her rendition of “How Do I Live” took home the trophy. Additionally, she and Garth Brooks shared the trophy for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for their hit duet “In Another’s Eyes.”

Featured Image by Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock