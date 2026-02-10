The Dictators’ Ross “The Boss” Friedman Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Ross “The Boss” Friedman is giving fans a health update. The founding member of both The Dictators and Manowar has been diagnosed with ALS, his publicist revealed in a statement, which was provided to multiple outlets.

According to Friedman’s publicist, the guitarist was diagnosed with the nervous system disease after “several months of seemingly unrelated symptoms that included weakness in his hands and legs.”

“A series of very minor strokes was initially thought to have been the cause,” Friedman’s publicist said, “but changes in diet, exercise and added physical therapy did nothing to slow the progression or increase his strength.”

In a statement of his own, Friedman, 72, admitted that “it’s difficult to know what lies ahead.”

“It crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong,” he said. “I’m absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends and fans. I love you all.”

According to Mayo Clinic, ALS causes loss of muscle control. It impacts the muscles needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe. There is no cure for ALS.

What to Know About Ross “The Boss” Friedman

Friedman first entered the music scene in 1973 when he co-founded punk band The Dictators with Andy Shernoff and Scott Kempner.

After releasing three albums with The Dictators, Friedman and Joey DeMaio co-founded heavy metal band Manowar.

“Manowar really was the first power metal band,” Friedman told 100% Rock in 2019. “People were catching on all over and it just swelled. The band’s popularity just swelled. When we came out with [Hail to England], people flipped out, really.”

Friedman’s stint with Manowar ended in ’89. The guitarist went on to play with bands including Shakin’ Street, Death Dealer, The Spinatras, and The Brain Surgeons.

In 2009, Friedman formed Ross The Boss Band.

“My current band is probably the finest band out there right now,” he told the outlet. “… I wouldn’t trade any of these guys for anyone on the planet. People come and see the band and they don’t even like Manowar—they just come to just to see us play! They don’t care what we play, they just wanna see us play.”

Friedman was inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2017.

Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns