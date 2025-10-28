On This Day in 2007, Country Music Said Goodbye to the Legendary Singer, Songwriter, and TV Star Who Launched Dolly Parton’s Career

On this day (October 28) in 2007, Porter Wagoner died in Nashville, Tennessee, after a long battle with lung cancer at the age of 80. Dolly Parton was there, along with Wagoner’s family, when he passed away. Before his death, he built a legacy with a stack of hit songs, decades of touring, and a popular television show. He is also credited with launching Parton’s career and inspiring one of her most enduring hits.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Wagoner’s career began in the early 1950s. The beginning of the decade saw him singing for the local radio station in West Plains, Missouri. IN 1951, KWTO out of Springfield, Missouri, hired him. This allowed him to gain a wider audience and eventually secure a contract with RCA Records.

“Trademark,” a song he wrote with Gary Walker, became a No. 2 hit for Carl Smith in 1953. After touring the country and performing in schoolhouses, Wagoner’s career started to take off. Over the next few years, he had hits with songs like “Company’s Comin’,” “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry (Tomorrow You’ll Cry),” and his first No. 1, “A Satisfied Mind.” His singles landed in the top 40 throughout the rest of the decade.

Not long after securing his first No. 1, Wagoner became a regular on the TV show Ozark Jubilee. Additionally, in 1956, he joined the Grand Ole Opry. Four years later, he became the host of The Porter Wagoner Show. For the next two decades, Wagoner brought comedy, country music, and celebrity guests into homes across the nation.

Porter Wagoner Introduces the World to Dolly Parton

Being the host of an incredibly popular TV show allowed Porter Wagoner’s recording career to flourish. Then, in 1967, he introduced the world to an up-and-comer who would later become a household name.

Dolly Parton replaced Norma Jean as the “girl singer” on The Porter Wagoner Show that year. The audience quickly fell in love with her. As a result, they released 13 successful studio albums and multiple hit singles between 1968 and 1980.

However, Parton officially walked away from their partnership in 1974. After years of wanting to focus on her solo career, Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell to Wagoner. While it signaled the end of their partnership, their friendship lasted until Wagoner passed away in 2007.

