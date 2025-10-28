Dawes To Host Benefit Concert One Year After Devastating California Wildfires: Brad Paisley, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers Lead Lineup

Dawes has tapped some famous friends to help them do good. One year after devastating wildfires swept through California, the band, which is comprised of brothers Taylor Goldsmith and Griffin Goldsmith, revealed that they’ll be putting on a benefit concert for the victims.

Dubbed A Concert for Altadena, the Jan. 7 event will support the Altadena Builds Back Foundation, which is part of the Pasadena Community Foundation.

The night of music, Dawes wrote, will help to “rally and rebuild the community that’s given us so much.”

At the concert, Dawes will be joined by stars Jackson Browne, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, and Brad Paisley. Other performers include Eric Krasno, Aloe Blacc, Judith Hill, Jenny Lewis, Mandy Moore, and Stephen Stills. Everclear and Ozomatli will also take the stage.

“Concert for Altadena January 7th marks a year to the day that our sweet town got ravaged by the Eaton Fire,” the band wrote on Instagram. “… It’s gonna be a heavy night but it’s going to be a beautiful one too.”

Set to be held at the Pasadena Civic Center, tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale soon.

Dawes’ Connection to the Eaton Fire

The Goldsmith brothers know all too well the devastation the Eaton Fire caused. Taylor, who’s married to Mandy Moore, lost his recording studio, which was full of the band’s instruments, in the fire. Griffin, meanwhile, lost his house during the blaze.

The brothers’ parents’ home also burned down, as did the house where the guys grew up.

The fire, which destroyed more than 9,000 buildings, killed at least 19 people. It was the fifth deadliest and the second most destructive wildfire in California history.

In a recent interview with Aspen Daily News, Taylor reflected on the impact of the fire.

“While nothing will ever make it poetic or make it worth it, I feel more of a member of my community now,” he said. “Before this, Altadena was where we lived. We loved it. We probably took it for granted more than we should have because now, looking back, what we had was pretty perfect.”

“But then when it was gone and seeing how the people came together, it made me fiercely proud of being from Altadena and made me want to do whatever I can for the town,” Taylor added. “These are feelings that I’ve never had before. So that is something that I’m glad to have.”

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images