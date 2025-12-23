On This Day in 2008, the World Said Goodbye to the Songwriter Who Penned Major Hits for Linda Ronstadt, Wayne Fontana, and More

On this day (December 23) in 2008, Clint Ballard Jr. died in Denton, Texas. His career in the music business began when he discovered and managed the successful pop duo, the Kalin Twins. He also wrote their debut single. Later, artists like Wayne Fontana, the Hollies, Linda Ronstadt, and Frankie Avalon had hits with his songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ballard found his passion for music early in life. According to the Texas State Historical Association, he played piano on the radio when he was only three years old. Later, he attended a program for gifted musicians at the University of North Texas. After high school, he attended the University of Iowa before graduating from the University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in radio studies.

[RELATED: 4 of the Best Linda Ronstadt Songs of All Time]

After earning his degree, Ballard enlisted in the United States Army and served as a radio operator. After finishing his service, he relocated to New York to begin his music career. While there, he performed in piano bars. Then, in 1957, he took a trip to Washington, D.C., where he discovered the Kalin Twins.

He became the duo’s manager and helped them ink a deal with Decca Records. He penned their debut single, “Jumpin’ Jack.” However, he didn’t stay with the duo for long. Soon, he stopped managing the duo to focus on his songwriting.

Clint Ballard Penned Major Hits

Clint Ballard found his first success as a songwriter with “Ev’ry Hour, Ev’ry Day of My Life.” The song became a UK hit for the British singer, Malcolm Vaughn in 1958. Two years later, he co-wrote “Good Timin’” with Fred Tobias. Jimmy Jones took it to the top of the UK Singles Chart. It was also a top-five hit on the Hot 100.

Clint Ballard got his first Hot 100 No. 1 in 1965. That year, Wayne Fontana and The Mindbenders took “Game of Love” to No. 1.

One of his most memorable hits was “You’re No Good.” Linda Ronstadt released her version of the song in 1974. It became her first and only No. 1 on the Hot 100 in February 1975.

Featured Image by Ian Dickson/Shutterstock