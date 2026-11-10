11 Years Ago Today, Beatlemaniacs Bid a Final Farewell to the “Fifth Beatle” Who Replaced Ringo Starr on the Fab Four’s First Single

When we imagine The Beatles in 1964, we typically think of four suit-clad lads from Liverpool named John, Paul, George and Ringo. And while this would normally be correct under normal circumstances, that’s not the lineup the United States Beatle-lovers were dancing along to in the spring of that year. This particular lineup consisted of John, Paul, and George, of course, but it also featured Andy White.

White was a prolific session drummer whom many will recognize, even if not by name. That’s because White performed on some of the most iconic pop cuts of the early 1960s, including The Beatles’ early 60s hit song, “Love Me Do”. White was also the drummer on this single’s B-side, “P.S. I Love You”. At the time of the recording session at EMI, Ringo Starr’s position in the group was less permanent.

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A version of “Love Me Do” existed with Pete Best, the band’s original drummer, behind the kit. Starr also recorded a version. Neither of these takes was deemed suitable by producer George Martin, thus, White was called in to get the job done.

Andy White Played Drums on Several Iconic Pop Hits

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Andy White was only “in” The Beatles for a short amount of time, and he received no royalties for the track. His payment began and ended in the recording studio that day. Nevertheless, he plays a critical percussive role in Beatles history. Indeed, it was White’s performance that ended up on most releases of “Love Me Do” and “P.S. I Love You”, though subsequent compilation releases have also included Pete Best’s and Ringo Starr’s versions.

In addition to his brief tenure with the Fab Four, White also performed on tracks by Herman’s Hermits, Lulu, and Tom Jones. He later moved to the States and became a drum instructor and a judge for the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association. Interestingly (perhaps mostly to younger millennials), White’s wife, Thea White, voiced Muriel in the Cartoon Network show, Courage The Cowardly Dog.

White died on November 9, 2015, from a stroke. He was living in Caldwell, New Jersey, and was 85.

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