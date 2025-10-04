“This Is What Girlhood Should Be Like”: Lainey Wilson Welcomes Surprise Guest To Fill in for Miranda Lambert During Nashville Tour Stop

Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson share a mutual adoration for one another. Wilson, 33, has spoken about the tremendous impact that the elder country singer has had on her own career. And Lambert, 41, recently declared the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer “a legend already.” Recently, the two teamed up on “Good Horses” for the deluxe edition of Wilson’s fifth studio album, Whirlwind. When Lambert was unable to join her collaborator on the latter’s recent Whirlwind Tour stop, Wilson enlisted another rising country star to help her out.

Ella Langley Joins Lainey Wilson for “Good Horses”

Miranda Lambert served as a lifeline for Lainey Wilson early in her career. Now, the reigning Entertainer of the Year wants to do the same for those who come after her. So it made sense that she surprised Thursday’s (Oct. 2) crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena by bringing out Ella Langley, the ACM’s new female artist of the year.

“Y’all welcome to the stage, my girl, Ella Langley!” Wilson announced to thunderous applause.

Langley, 26, filled in for Lambert on the free-spirited duet “Good Horses.” Watching the two powerhouses harmonize, it’s tough not to feel optimistic about the future of country music: If you wanna love me / You don’t need a rope / You just need to know / Good horses come home.

Country Music Sisterhood

“This is what girlhood should be like in life,” one TikTok user commented on a video of the performance. “Building each other up and including each other. Way to go girls!!!”

Lainey Wilson has been intentional about wanting to “pour into” the younger generation of female country stars—like Langley and Megan Moroney—just as legends like Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Wynonna Judd have done for her.

“Those ladies have had such unique and long careers, and I think it’s because of the wisdom that was passed along to them,” Wilson previously said. “And now they’re passing it along to me, so I’m trying to make dang sure that, if the opportunity presents itself, I’m also passing along that knowledge and that wisdom, especially to the females on the up-and-up right now.”

Of Langley, the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer has said, “She’s kind of like my little sister, in a way, and I see a lot of myself in her. But she’s got this spunk to her that I’m like, ‘there ain’t no stoppin’ this chick,’ which I love to see. She is a go-getter, and she is one of the most talented people. She’s just got it going on.”

