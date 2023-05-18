One Direction’s Liam Payne is 100 Days Sober: “I Feel Amazing”

One Direction’s Liam Payne is feeling “Strong” after getting sober.

Videos by American Songwriter

The hitmaker recently (May 13) appeared at London’s Wembley Arena to attend the KSI vs. Joe Fournier wrestling tournament. While speaking to iFL TV ringside, Payne revealed he’s 100 days sober.

“I’m sober now. Over 100 days. I feel amazing,” declared the pop artist. “I feel really, really good, and support from the fans and everything has been really, really good. So, I’m super happy.”

The 29-year-old has previously opened up about his battle with alcoholism and addiction. Allegedly, Payne has tried to get clean multiple times and has attended AA meetings alongside British comedian and actor Russell Brand. He told The Diary of a CEO podcast in 2021, that his drinking problem started while One Direction, comprised of Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik, was in their prime.

“When we were in the band, the best way to secure us, because of how big it got, was to just lock us in a room,” explained Payne. “And, of course, what is in the room? A minibar. So, at a certain point, I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to have a party for one.’ That just seemed to carry on throughout many years of my life.”

He continued, “I don’t blame anybody for this. I don’t want to seem like I’m whining or moaning, ‘Oh my God…look at my life’ whatever.”

Payne mentioned that a handful of photos encouraged him to alter his lifestyle, as he did not recognize himself.

“It was only until I saw myself after that I was like, ‘All right…I need to fix myself,'” he recalled to the outlet. “It was like a few pictures of me on a boat, and I’m all, like, bloated out. I called it pills-and-booze face. My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. And I just didn’t like myself very much. So, then I made a change.”

One Direction announced a hiatus in 2015, just five months after Malik left the band. The break was after the international boy band released five chart-topping albums and embarked on four successful tours. Following the split, the members all went in separate directions and pursued solo careers.

Payne remained active in the entertainment industry, releasing “Strip That Down” in 2017, His First Time EP in 2018, “Stack It Up” with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, “Live Forever” featuring the Cheat Codes, 2019 solo debut LP1, and most recently his 2020 EP, Midnight Hour.

With a new head on his shoulders, the crooner confessed that he is making more music. He has not confirmed a release date for the forthcoming album.

“I’ve been making an album for a change, which is quite fun,” he revealed to iFL. “It’s been good, I’m excited to bring it out, and I definitely want to tour this time, which is unusual. Because I wasn’t sure I was going to tour for a long time. I was kind of over it a little bit, but I’m really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans. It’s gonna be fun.”

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images