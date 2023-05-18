Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Interning for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour kicked off its European leg in Stockholm on May 10, nearly 10 months after the superstar singer dropped her seventh studio album of the same name in July 2022. Consisting of 14 shows in Europe before its 26 following shows in North America, the tour’s credits were revealed this week on Beyoncé’s website.

Showing all those who assist with the production of the concerts, the credits revealed that the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s 20-year-old daughter Natalia is serving as an intern on the tour. Bryant is listed on the site under the Parkwood Entertainment portion of the credits, which is the record label and management, production, and entertainment company founded by Beyoncé.

Although it is unclear what tasks she is assigned as an intern on the tour, this is just the latest occurrence in the well-documented relationship between Bryant and Bey.

Currently a sophomore student at the University of Southern California, Bryant first became acquainted with her musical idol when she modeled for Bey’s now-defunct Adidas brand Ivy Park in late 2021. The collection was dubbed “Halls of Ivy,” and also saw basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green model, along with Chloe Bailey and Alicia Keys.

Welcome Natalia Bryant to the Halls Of Ivy#HALLSOFIVY | https://t.co/WCcsmMqSzN 12.9, selected stores 12.10 pic.twitter.com/yx79sVKmjg — IVY PARK (@WeAreIvyPark) December 2, 2021

Then in 2022, Bryant and Bey shared heartwarming birthday messages with one another in January and September, as the latter sent the former a bouquet of roses and a message for her birthday that read: “Natalia, happy birthday! Hope you have a beautiful day! All my love, B.”

In December, Bryant attended Beyoncé’s “Club Renaissance,” an exclusive event hosted by Amazon Music where a special spatial audio session of the Renaissance album was played for attendees.

Needless to say, Beyoncé is fond of Bryant’s company as both a fan and a friend. With the Renaissance tour lasting all the way until September 27 in New Orleans, Bryant will certainly pick up meaningful skills and experience in the music entertainment field throughout the next few months.

