“Ongoing Illness” Forces Corey Taylor To Cancel Another Festival Performance

Spending over 30 years in the music industry, Corey Taylor gained fame thanks to his time with the hit band Slipknot. While the lead vocalist for the heavy metal band, the singer also worked with other bands like Korn, Disturbed, Code Orange, Anthrax, Steel Panther, and the Clay People. Recently, the singer surprisingly canceled his performance at the Rock for People festival in the Czech Republic after falling ill. And it seems the illness continues to have its way with Taylor as he canceled yet another gig.

Having planned to perform at the Nova Rock Festival in Austria, Taylor shared the news he would no longer be a part of the festival due to a mysterious illness. Sharing the news with fans, he wrote, “To my friends in Austria – due to ongoing sickness, I will be cancelling my performance at Nova Rock festival. I am deeply sorry to have to cancel another performance, but my priority remains keeping our band and crew healthy while doing everything I can to rest and heal. I hope to see my Austrian friends again very soon when I can give them the performance they deserve.”

Corey Taylor Continues To Cancel Shows

When needing to cancel his performance at the Rock For People festival, Taylor once again explained his ongoing illness. “To my friends and family in the Czech Republic – I am sorry to say that I woke up very sick today and as a result of this I will not be able to perform at the Rock For People festival. The health and safety of my band and crew is always our first priority on the road and I do not want to cause further issues by trying to perform today. I am truly sorry to everyone who was looking forward to this performance at Rock For People and I promise I will return and make it up to you.”

Gaining love and support from fans, comments included, “Some people are forgetting this man has reigned supreme in one of hardest metal bands for over 25 f**king years give him some space! Rest up King & get well!!” Another person added, “I wasn’t gonna go, but I just wanted to say I would rather go to a show where you are healthy and happy than one where you’re miserable. We are all here for ya!”

With the support of fans, it is only a matter of time before Taylor recovers and finds his way back to the stage.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)