Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Shares Vulnerable Details on Near Relapse, Mental Health Crisis: “I Kinda Don’t Recognize Myself”

While performing with acts like Code Orange, Anthrax, Korn, and Disturbed, in 1997, Corey Taylor joined the band Slipknot as the lead singer. Gaining the number 8 in the group, the singer helped shape the tone and voice of Slipknot throughout the years. While the singer prepared to helm a solo North American tour, he recently canceled the tour, admitting his mental health suffered to a point where he almost relapsed.

Videos by American Songwriter

Updating fans about his current health, Taylor shared a video on Instagram. Wanting to be honest with fans about his struggles with mental health and PTSD, the singer said, “The truth of the matter is, I understand why so many of you are upset. I’m just going to break it down for you. I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement, the whole nine years culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse.” he added, “I kinda don’t recognize myself.”

[See Slipknot Perform In Concert – Tickets On Sale]

Although Taylor canceled his North American tour, he explained how he will still perform four shows in Southeast Asia. He said, “I’m working on self-care right now, I’m getting the help I need, and surrounding myself with my family. To everyone concerned with me, thank you very much, I appreciate it. To anyone who’s upset, I hope this answers your questions. I’m just doing the best for me right now, it’s a long road and I don’t know what’s at the end of it but I look forward to it, I have gratitude for it and I hope you can show me some patience.”

Fans Shower Corey Taylor In Love And Support

With Taylor sharing his hardship, fans rallied together to support the singer through his mental health recovery. “We’d rather have canceled shows and an alive Corey trying to take care of himself than to have your tour canceled because you left us on tour. Take care of yourself man, we’ll be ready when you are.” Another comment included, “Corey take your time! We all care so much about you and will be here when you’re ready. You come first! Not us fans. you got this brother!!”

[RELATED: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Cancels Solo North American Tour, Citing Mental & Physical Health Concerns]

Taylor promised to return when the time was right and he felt more like himself, concluding, “I send my love to the fans, my band, my family friends, and everyone who’s helped me get here thus far. I promise I’m doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)