Kelly Clarkson Fans “Never Want To Hear the Original Again” After She Owns This Cover of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things”

From her humble beginnings on American Idol, Kelly Clarkson proved herself to be more than the original winner as she went on to have a prosperous career in music. Over the years, many winners of American Idol found themselves struggling when it came to navigating the music industry. But for Clarkson, she let her voice lead the way as she produced hit songs like “Stronger”, “Because of You”, and “Since U Been Gone.” Selling millions of albums and winning three Grammy Awards, Clarkson recently showcased her wide range when she covered Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.”

For any fan of The Kelly Clarkson Show, they know besides speaking with celebrities and fellow musicians, Clarkson will prove her talent with the Kellyoke segment. Having covered some of the most iconic songs, the host decided to sing “Beautiful Things” on her talk show on June 11. Keeping the same rhythm of Boone’s hit songs, Clarkson didn’t shy away from the strong vocals that accompanied the chorus. Not skipping a beat, the hitmaker even hit the high notes with relative ease.

I never want to hear the original again pic.twitter.com/s8Wgi2zZIC — Caleb Howell (@ca1ebhowell) June 11, 2024

Shocked by her wide range in music, fans gushed over the performance, writing, “I never want to hear the original again.” Another fan added, “Now she needs to record and release the full version!!!” And one comment read, “This Queen can do no wrong!”

Kelly Clarkson And Benson Boone Share Unique Connection

Much like Clarkson, Boone found himself standing on the American Idol stage back in 2021 during the 19th season. At just 18 years old, the singer received a great deal of attention from judges like Katy Perry. During his audition, she insisted he could win the entire show. But to the shock of fans, he simply quit.

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show in 2022, Boone recalled his reasoning for leaving, explaining, “I decided that I wanted to do music, and I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, Benson Boone. ‘American Idol’ blew him up. That’s what he comes from.’ No. I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits, and they love my music. That’s why I quit.”

While not continuing on American Idol, Boone found success as he currently helms his world tour and prepares to take the stage alongside the iconic Taylor Swift on June 23.



