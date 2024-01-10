Billy Morrison Enlists Ozzy Osbourne, Corey Taylor, & More for New Solo Album ‘The Morrison Project’

Performing in groups like Camp Freddy and Circus Diablo, Billy Morrison spent nearly 40 years sharing his musical talents with the world. While the guitarist played with Billy Idol, he recently announced he signed with the The Label Group and Virgin Music. Able to give some details about what the future holds for the musician, it appears that his third solo album will be released later this year and will feature numerous stars like Corey Taylor, Al Jourgensen, and the iconic Ozzy Osbourne.

On Tuesday, Morrison shared a picture of himself on Instagram with a caption that detailed what the musician has been working on over the last few months. With thousands of likes, the guitarist announced his new label and his upcoming solo album The Morrison Project. While the album will hit shelves on April 19, fans will get a glimpse into the style of the project with his single “Drowning” on February 23rd.

Besides new music and an album, Morrison added, “We have a bunch of cool things planned between now and the release of the album, so keep it here for news, vinyl, CD’s, tee shirts, videos, giveaways and release details. This has been an exciting journey for me, and so many people have joined forces to make it a truly amazing record.”

Looking at The Morrison Project, the guitarist is sharing the studio with legendary artists in the music industry. Consisting of 12 songs, the album will feature Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, Black Sabbath drummer Tommy Clufetos, DMC of Run-DMC, Al Jourgensen, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, and numerous others.

Billy Morrison Plays At The Historic Hoover Dam

Discussing working with such talented artists, Morrison told Blabbermouth, “One of the greatest things about writing this album was being able to let my guest singers do their own thing. I would send them the track with no guidelines and just had them do whatever they felt. I think that gave those songs an energy and a life force that would not be there if I had tried to get involved in their lyrics or their melodies. And I loved everything they all did!”

While working on his album, Morrison continues to perform with Billy Idol. Back in April 2023, Billy Idol became the first artist to perform a concert at the Hoover Dam in Colorado. Attended by 250 people, the concert eventually made its debut in theaters for one night. With his career continuing to thrive, Morrison hopes fans enjoy the next chapter in his musical journey.

