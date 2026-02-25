The One Thing That Would Make Luke Combs Quit Drinking

With songs like “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Cold As You”, it’s safe to say that Luke Combs might enjoy the occasional drink. That seems to be a major trait in country music. Countless singers have shared their love for alcohol in their lyrics. Who could forget the Toby Keith classic “Beer For My Horses”? Although Combs isn’t ready to call it quits on drinking, he explained the one situation that would probably make him quit.

When discussing his career on the New York Times Popcast, Combs shared some insight into what a night on the road looked like. Having helmed several tours, he insisted he liked to have a few drinks to start the night. And to show his relationship with alcohol, he kept count. “I’m a guy that drinks at very specific times. Here’s when I drink. If we have a show – which again, I played 20 shows last year – so it’s not like we’re playing 100 nights a year. On average on a show night, I’m probably having two mixed drinks throughout.”

Two drinks during a show doesn’t sound that bad – but Combs did add that he also liked to shotgun a beer to get the party started. And for those wondering what his mixed drink was – Jack Daniel’s and Diet Coke.

Luke Combs Not A Fan Of Nightcaps At Home

Not spending every minute on the road, the only other place Combs enjoyed a nice cold one was during hunting season. “If I’m at deer camp, which is like a week, I’m having a mixed drink every night when I get out of the stand. It’s with seven or eight of my buddies.” He added,” It’s not like I’m there by myself. It’s part of the thing. It’s part of the deal.”

As for his life at home, it appeared that parenthood and marriage kept him too busy for a little nightcap. “When I’m at home with my kids and my wife, I don’t drink at all. That’s not my thing. I could never give up the ‘when I want to have a drink (moments).’”

Focusing on his life at home, Combs suggested he would never drink if it weren’t for touring and hunting. “If I didn’t play a show for the whole year, and didn’t go to deer camp, I probably wouldn’t drink at all for the entire year.”

For now, Combs seems comfortable with the balance he’s built between life on the road and life at home. While he’s not planning to swear off alcohol anytime soon, the country star made it clear his priorities are in place.

