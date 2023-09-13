Our 5 Favorite Performances from the 2023 VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards wowed us on Tuesday night (September 12). As always, the award show highlighted the best music had to offer over the last year with grandiose stage sets and anthemic performances. There was no shortage of memorable performances throughout the night, but we’ve chosen our five favorites, below.

1. Anitta Brings her Brazilian funk to the VMAs

Anitta got quite a lot of screen time during the 2023 VMAs–not that we are complaining. From her acceptance speeches to her two performances, Anitta was a mainstay throughout the night.

Though her performance with K-pop idols TOMORROW X TOGETHER was memorable in its own right, it’s her solo performance that really got us.

Her mashup performance was a party. Anitta is quickly amassing a reputation as a powerful performer. She displayed those chops, as well as her anthemic hits, on the VMA stage.

2. Kelsea Ballerini ‘Rolls up the Welcome Mat’

Kelsea Ballerini provided one of the only somber notes of the night with, “Penthouse.” The standout from Rolling Up the Welcome Mat prompted tears from certain members of the crowd. An outfit change and a long pause added even more drama to the sweeping ballad.

To make the shining moment even sweeter, Ballerini rang in her 30th birthday with the performance.

3. Doja Cat brings her demons to the VMAs

Doja Cat has gone through a major evolution as an artist. Her latest releases are all darker in tone compared to what we’ve come to expect from the rap maven. The dark subject matter paired with her demon alter-ego, Scarlet, prime Doja’s impending release to be highly conceptual.

She brought that concept to the VMA stage through the help of her demonic backup dancers. Performing “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red,” and “Demons,” Doja made one of the strongest statements of the night.

4. 50 years of hip-hop celebrated by its biggest stewards

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop has been a staple in award shows throughout the year. The VMAs brought an impressive list of artists out for their own fete of the genre.

Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj were among the list of performers. Each artist showcased a pivotal stop-off in the history of hip-hop with the help of their colossal hits.

5. Shakira proves she is a video queen

One of the most coveted awards of the night, Video Vanguard, went to Shakira this year. The Colombia native highlighted many of her era-defining visuals including “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Whenever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Her dance chops were well accounted for throughout the medley. She moved through each track with ease, contorting her body and shaking her hips in a way only she could. The performance proved why Shakira has become so influential over the years.

