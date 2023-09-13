Lana Del Rey’s “Candy Necklace” Wins Best Alternative Music Video at 2023 VMAs

Singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey was among the big winners at last night’s (September 12) 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Her cinematic 10-minute-long visual for “Candy Necklace,” featuring Jon Batiste, earned the award for Best Alternative category.

Videos by American Songwriter

Del Rey and Batiste’s mysterious black and white music video edged out “This Is Why” by Paramore, “Hold Me Like a Grudge” by Fall Out Boy, “The Film” by Boygenius, “Edging” by Blink-182, and “Stuck” by Thirty Seconds to Mars for the title. “Candy Necklace” was also nominated for Best Art Direction, which was awarded to Doja Cat’s “Attention.”

The Best Alternative category was one of a handful not presented during the televised award ceremony, which took place Tuesday night (September 12). Taylor Swift earned the most trophies of the night, walking away with nine awards and tying her with Beyoncé for the record of most VMA Award wins in one night.

[RELATED: 2023 MTV Video Music Award Winners]

“Candy Necklace” is a cut from Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Released in March 2023, the project also features collaborations with Father John Misty, Bleachers, and SYML.

Tomorrow (September 14), she’ll kick off a brief U.S. headlining tour in support of Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd with a performance in Franklin, Tennessee. She’ll stop in multiple cities, including Austin, Charlotte, and Pittsburgh, before wrapping up the trek with a concert in Charleston, West Virginia, on September 5.

The 2023 MTV Music Video Awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Rapped Nicki Minaj served as emcee for the event, which aired live on over 150 Paramount Network stations worldwide. The ceremony will be available to stream via Paramount+ beginning tonight (September 13) at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images