Gaining inspiration from stars like Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, Billy Don Burns decided to pursue a career in country music. Born and raised in Arkansas, he channeled his love for the state into his music and quickly became a legend in outlaw country. While the voice behind “She Hasn’t Been a Lady Very Long”, Burns recently asked fans for prayers after an incident that nearly took his life.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Burns recovered in a hospital bed, hooked to several monitors. With fans wondering exactly what happened, the caption tells a story of drugs, alcohol, and more than a few bad decisions. The story started with Burns recounting how he spent some time with Johnny Rotten before deciding to leave for “c—— and whiskey.”

After taking the drugs, Burns climbed into his car, but according to him, “I found me so c—— and whiskey and I get messed up man. It really takes me way out there now and I ran over a big concrete thing and tore up my car. So, there I am again with my car broke down. I hadn’t even drove it ten miles since I came and got it.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1976, an Outlaw Compilation Becomes the First Country Album to Go Platinum]

Billy Don Burns Rushed To The Hospital

With no help, Burns walked to a nearby liquor store, where he accidentally left his phone, which was stolen. “When you don’t have a phone, in a strange land, and you don’t have a car….You are pretty much f—ed. So, I started shooting the drugs. Instead of putting water in the spoon, I started using whiskey. I was shooting Jim Beam Whiskey and c——. I’m out of my head man. I decided ‘Why don’t you just kill yourself Billy?’”

Quickly spiraling into a dark place, Burns insisted, “I stabbed myself three times. I got a pocket knife that has about a 4 ½ inch blade on it. I thought I stabbed myself 3 times but there is actually about 4 or 5, I didn’t remember the other 2.” He added, “I bled. I know I bled over a pint on one of the cuts.”

Thankfully, authorities rushed Burns to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment. Slowly recovering, the outlaw legend joked, “It’s pretty crazy s– man but if you want to happen next, I guess you will have to buy the book I guess but man I was playing, reading the bible, and doing all that stuff but its crazy times man, crazy times.”

For now, Burns remains in recovery, grateful for the prayers and support that helped pull him back from a near-fatal night.

(Country Rebel, 2022)