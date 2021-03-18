Outside Lands is shifting it’s traditional August festival dates to Oct. 29-31, 2021, in an effort to ensure a safe environment for attendees, staff and artists.

The festival will return to Golden Gate Park for a special Halloween edition, featuring performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Strokes, Vampire Weekened, Tyler, The Creator, Glass Animals, Kehlani, Brittany Howard, Sharon Van Etten, and more.

Attendees can purchase a three-day general admission, VIP, payment plan and Golden Gate Club passes, while all current ticket holders will have their tickets honored for the new October 2021 dates.

Working closely with local and state officials, the October dates give Outside Lands organizers the time to create a safe festival experience following all safety protocols.

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, co-producer of Outside Lands and president of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, in a statement. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”