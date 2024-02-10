Ozzy Osbourne Condemns Kanye West for Sampling His Music Without His Permission, Calls Him “an Antisemite”

Ozzy Osbourne took to his social media pages Friday, February 9, to call out rap star Kanye West for apparently using a sample of one of the heavy metal legend’s recordings without his permission.

“Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘Iron Man’ from the US Festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many,” Osbourne wrote in an online message. “He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!”

West hosted a listening party on Thursday, February 8, for Vultures, his new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, at the United Center in Chicago.

West has been criticized numerous times in recent years for comments and actions that have been labeled as antisemitic.

Sharon Osbourne’s TMZ Interview

After the rocker posted his message to West, Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, was interviewed by TMZ about the beef, and she had some strong words of her own for the rapper.

“Kanye f—ed with the wrong Jew this time,” she said, adding that her and her husband have issued a cease-and-desist order to West.

Sharon, who was raised Jewish, then explained that a rep for West had asked for permission to use the sample three weeks ago, but that she and Ozzy had said “absolutely not.”

According to TMZ, Sharon said Ozzy rarely turns down this type of request, but in West’s case, he had a “special f—ing occasion to say no.”

Sharon noted that she feels that because of his actions and comments, West “represents hate,” and she considers him a “disrespectful antisemite.” She also called him dangerous, adding, “the mother—er’s a pig.”

Sharon Osbourne’s Post Mocking Kanye

Meanwhile, Sharon also mocked West with a message on her own social media pages. She posted a clip from the Foo Fighters’ 2022 comedy/horror film Studio 666 in which Dave Grohl is singing the Lionel Richie hit “Hello,” and Richie bursts into the room to tell him to stop singing his song. In text added to the clip, Grohl is labeled “Kanye West” and Richie is labeled as “Ozzy.”

The post also features the caption, “Welcome to the Carnival @kanyewest 🤡 #permissionnotgranted #ironman.”

Rolling Stone reports that West did remove the sample of “Iron Man” from his new song, which is titled “Carnival,” when the track was officially released on Friday, February 9.

Some of West’s many controversial comments in recent years came during a 2022 interview with Infowars host Alex Jones. During the conversation the rapper told the conspiracy theorist, “I like Hitler,” while adding, “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.”