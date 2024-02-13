Kanye West Speaks Out After Ozzy Osbourne Blasts Him for Sampling “War Pigs”

The drama between Kanye West and Ozzy Osbourne continues. Ye continues to be a controversial figure and drew the ire of the Prince of Darkness for sampling a song without permission. Now, West is firing back.

Videos by American Songwriter

West shared an image on Instagram of Osbourne and his wife Sharon dressing up like West and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween last year. According to NME, the image features Osbourne completely covered in a dark hood and mask. Meanwhile, Sharon had nothing on but a pillow. Critics have called out West for Censori’s revealing outfits. Meanwhile, the rapper regularly covers his face in public to avoid paparazzi images.

West also responded by saying, “He obviously has a celebrity handler who’s on his account.” He doesn’t believe Osbourne wrote the initial message.

The latest controversy came as part of West’s new album Vultures. During a listening party, West revealed he sampled Osbourne’s song “War Pigs” for his song “Carnival.” Upon learning of the sample, Osbourne took to social media to blast the rapper.

He denounced West’s use of “War Pigs.” He also revealed that West previously reached out for permission, but Osbourne denied him the use. Osbourne cited the antisemitic rhetoric that West previously used as the reason for the refusual.

“@kanyewest asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘War Pig’ [sic] from the US festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many,” Osbourne wrote in all caps. “He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!”

Kanye West vs Ozzy Osbourne

Meanwhile, Sharon issued a stark warning to West, revealing that they may sue the rapper over the use of the song. She said, “We are considering legal action. Our team have spoken with theirs.”

West previously apologized for his rhetoric on social media. However, according to Complex, the rapper’s apology may have been AI-generated, garnering new controversy.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

[Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine]