Ozzy Osbourne Scoffs at Son Jack’s Suggestion About Who Should Portray the Metal Madman in an Upcoming Biopic

In a new episode The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy Osbourne and his family discussed who they’d like to portray him and his wife, Sharon, in a biopic that apparently is going into production.

Plans for the biographical film about the Metal Madman were first announced in 2020, and during the podcast, Ozzy expressed frustration about how long it was taking for the project to come to fruition.

“By the time it eventually gets filmed, I’ll be dead,” he said. “I want to be alive to f—ing see it.”

On Who Would Portray Ozzy and Sharon

Daughter Kelly Osbourne then piped in, sharing who’d she’d like to see portray her mother.

“I think Florence Pugh would do a fantastic ,” she declared.

Sharon agreed with Kelly’s suggestion, and then added, “Or the little girl from Game of Thrones,” referring to Maisie Williams.

Son Jack Osbourne then revealed who he’d want to play his rock star dad, Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, who also starred in the HBO dark comedy series Barry.

Sharon agreed, saying, “I think he’d be brilliant.”

As for Ozzy, he asked, “Who’s Bill Hader?” to which his wife responded, “You know him when you see him.”

Jack then pleaded his case, explaining, “Everyone thinks I’m f—ing crazy, until I show a side-by-side picture, and then that guy’s ability to [play different characters].”

Sharon also noted that Hader was a brilliant character actor.

Kelly then offered, “I think that Dad needs to be played by an unknown actor that is very good. … I don’t think there’s anybody that you can think of now that would be able to do it.”

Jack then showed Ozzy a photo of Hader, and the metal legend responded by saying, “F— off! No!”

Kelly also wasn’t convinced after looking at the photo, but Sharon again noted, “I think he could nail it.”

Jack added, “I think he could too. Because that’s gonna be the hardest thing, is that … so much of Dad is … physically being able to act [like him].”

About the Time Period the Biopic Will Cover

Also during the discussion, Ozzy asked what time period the film would be covering.

“I think it’s now … between, what, ’79 to ’90s,” Jack answered, then asked his mom, “Is that kind of where we’re at right now?”

Sharon clarified that the movie would focus on events up to 1999.

“So, 20-year span,” Jack noted. “[L]isten, I’m excited that it’s still rocking and rolling. It’s still in development. … [It’s] too good of a story.”

Back in 2020, Sharon spoke about the planned biopic with Rolling Stone, saying it would be a lot more edgy and realistic than the popular 2018 Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, which she compared to a “Hallmark movie.”

“Our film will be a lot more real,” she noted. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean, and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

Ozzy, meanwhile, said in a 2022 interview with Consequence that he wanted an unknown actor to portray him rather than someone like Johnny Depp.