Ozzy Osbourne Talks Standing Up to Kanye West over Rapper’s Usage of an Unauthorized Sample

Ozzy Osbourne recently called out Kanye West for using a sample of one of the metal legend’s recordings without permission, and now the singer is explaining why he went after the rapper over the unauthorized usage.

In a February 9 post on his social media sites, Osbourne revealed that he’d denied West’s request to use a sample of Ozzy’s 1983 US Festival performance of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man,” maintaining that the rapper was “an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.” Osbourne then noted that West “went ahead and used the sample anyway” at a listening event for his new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1.

Speaking with Rolling Stone in a new interview, Osbourne said about his decision to go after West over the rapper’s actions, “Well, nobody else would f—ing do it, did they?”

Osbourne noted that he was unhappy with West recent actions and media comments, which he feels have been antisemitic.

“With the current state of affairs, you don’t need anybody starting people on discrimination of any kind,” he told the magazine. “It’s wrong. It’s just wrong.”

Osbourne added, “There’s enough f—ing aggravation, and he shouldn’t say anything [like what he has]. It’s wrong if you don’t say anything about him. I don’t want any of my work in any shape or form to be associated with anything like that.”

West Eventually Removed the “Iron Man” Sample

West had initially included the “Iron Man” sample in a Vultures 1 track titled “Carnival.” However, following Osbourne’s social media post, and after Ozzy and his wife/manager Sharon threatened to bring legal action against West, the rapper replaced the sample before “Carnival” was released to streaming services.

In addition, at a subsequent Vultures 1 listening party, West refrained from playing “Carnival,” instead playing his 2010 track “Hell of a Life,” which features a sample of “Iron Man” that was legally cleared.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Collaboration with Billy Morrison

During the same interview, Osbourne also discussed a new song called “Crack Cocaine” that he recorded with longtime Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison. The track will appear on Morrison’s star-studded forthcoming album, The Morrison Project, which is due out in April.

After Ozzy Osbourne’s online rant against West, wife Sharon Osbourne also strongly criticized the rapper in an interview with TMZ.

Sharon, who was raised Jewish, said that she felt West “represents hate,” and noted that she considers him a “disrespectful antisemite.” Sharon also called the rapper dangerous, adding, “the motherf—er’s a pig.”