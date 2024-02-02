Condo of a Madman? Ozzy Osbourne’s L.A.-Area Apartment Being Rented for $9,500 a Month

There may be no rest for the wicked, but how would you like to sleep in an apartment owned by the Prince of Darkness himself? Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, are looking for someone to rent a luxury apartment that they own in West Hollywood, California.

According to Realtor.com, the rocking couple are asking for $9,500 a month for the residence, which features one bedroom and two bathrooms, and is located in one of the most prestigious high-rise buildings in the area.

Details About the Apartment

The 1,237-square-foot apartment, which is situated on the 10th floor, is described as “chic” and “sleek” by Realtor.com. It includes a large living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a private balcony.

The bedroom is also large, and boasts a walk-in closet, and a private terrace. The bathrooms are described as “hotel-level luxurious,” and feature mirrored walls, a double vanity, and a glass shower.

The apartment also features a galley kitchen with a dishwasher and a marble floor. The unit also has a washer and a dryer.

The building offers all-day and all-night security, valet parking, door attendants, valet parking, and amenities like fitness rooms, an outdoor pool, a steam room, and additional storage spaces.

The Osbourne also own a larger unit next door, featuring two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, that had been listed for $17,500 a month to rent. However, it already appears to have been rented.

The Osbourne’s Plans to Move Back to the U.K.

In 2022, the Metal Madman revealed in an interview with The Observer that he and his wife were planning to move back to the U.K. At the time, the couple put their estate in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles up for sale for $18 million, but, according to Blabbermouth.net, later reduced the price to $17.5 million, before taking it off the market altogether.

Sharon Osbourne explained in a September 2022 interview with Fox & Friends that she and Ozzy’s plan to move back to the U.K. was delayed because their home there needed some repairs and upgrades.

Ozzy’s Planned Farewell Concerts

Meanwhile, Ozzy has experienced a series of health issues over the last several years that forced him to retire from touring. However, Sharon said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK that plans were in the works for two farewell concerts that will be held in his hometown of Birmingham, England.