Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19, Wife Sharon Says She’s “Very Worried”

Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, and following the 73-year-old metal legend’s recent health issues, including multiple staph infections and a neck and back injury, his wife Sharon said in an interview that she’s “very worried” over his condition.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK,” said an emotional Sharon Osbourne on the TV show The Talk. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.

Sharon Osbourne reveals she is flying home after husband Ozzy was diagnosed down with Covid but she promises to be back next week.@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/sxlidvX5Tu — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) April 28, 2022

She added, “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on ‘The Talk’] in a week. We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

Previously, Sharon also tested positive for COVID in December 2020, along with daughter Kelly at some point and two of their son Jack’s daughters. Sharon and Ozzy are also the subject of an upcoming untitled film, written by Lee Hall.

Osbourne recently revealed that he has completed a new album, a follow-up to his 2020 release Ordinary Man. His final tour dates, which kick off in May 2022, are still scheduled to go ahead as planned at this time.

May 2023

Wed 3 | Finland, Helsinki | Hartwall Arena

Fri 5 | Sweden, Stockholm | Friends Arena

Sun 7 | Germany, Dortmund | Westfalenhalle

Wed 10 | Spain, Madrid | WiZink Center

Fri 12 | Italy, Bologna | Unipol Arena

Sun 14 | Germany, Munich | Olympiahalle

Wed 17 | Hungary, Budapest | Budapest Arena

Fri 19 | Czech Republic | Prague | O2 Arena

Sun 21 | Switzerland, Zurich | Hallenstadion

Wed 24 | Germany, Hamburg | Barclaycard Arena

Fri 26 | Germany, Mannheim | SAP Arena

Sun 28 | Germany, Berlin | Mercedes-Benz Arena

Wed 31 | UK, Nottingham | Motorpoint Arena

June 2023

Fri 2 | UK, Newcastle | Utilita Arena

Sun 4 | UK, Glasgow | Ovo Hydro

Wed 7 | UK, Manchester | AO Arena

Sat 10 | Ireland, Dublin | 3 Arena

Mon 12 | UK, London | O2 Arena

Wed 14 | UK, Birmingham | Resorts World Arena

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia