Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19, Wife Sharon Says She’s “Very Worried”

Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, and following the 73-year-old metal legend’s recent health issues, including multiple staph infections and a neck and back injury, his wife Sharon said in an interview that she’s “very worried” over his condition.
“I spoke to him and he’s OK,” said an emotional Sharon Osbourne on the TV show The Talk. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.
She added, “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on ‘The Talk’] in a week. We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”
Previously, Sharon also tested positive for COVID in December 2020, along with daughter Kelly at some point and two of their son Jack’s daughters. Sharon and Ozzy are also the subject of an upcoming untitled film, written by Lee Hall.
Osbourne recently revealed that he has completed a new album, a follow-up to his 2020 release Ordinary Man. His final tour dates, which kick off in May 2022, are still scheduled to go ahead as planned at this time.
May 2023
Wed 3 | Finland, Helsinki | Hartwall Arena
Fri 5 | Sweden, Stockholm | Friends Arena
Sun 7 | Germany, Dortmund | Westfalenhalle
Wed 10 | Spain, Madrid | WiZink Center
Fri 12 | Italy, Bologna | Unipol Arena
Sun 14 | Germany, Munich | Olympiahalle
Wed 17 | Hungary, Budapest | Budapest Arena
Fri 19 | Czech Republic | Prague | O2 Arena
Sun 21 | Switzerland, Zurich | Hallenstadion
Wed 24 | Germany, Hamburg | Barclaycard Arena
Fri 26 | Germany, Mannheim | SAP Arena
Sun 28 | Germany, Berlin | Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed 31 | UK, Nottingham | Motorpoint Arena
June 2023
Fri 2 | UK, Newcastle | Utilita Arena
Sun 4 | UK, Glasgow | Ovo Hydro
Wed 7 | UK, Manchester | AO Arena
Sat 10 | Ireland, Dublin | 3 Arena
Mon 12 | UK, London | O2 Arena
Wed 14 | UK, Birmingham | Resorts World Arena
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia