Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Reacts to Black Sabbath Fans’ Engagement by Bridge Dedicated to the Band

One newly engaged couple has a lot to celebrate. On their visit to Birmingham, England, Black Sabbath fans Anton Greve and Sam Bok got engaged.

The location was a meaningful one for the pair, as the city is Black Sabbath’s hometown. Not only that, but the engagement took place by the Broad Street canal bridge, which is dedicated to the band.

On the bridge, there’s even a bench that features photos of Black Sabbath’s original members. The band included frontman Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward.

In a joint post to Instagram, the couple shared photos of the special moment. The proposal took place right in front of a memorial for Osbourne, who died on July 22.

In the post’s caption, Bok gushed over Greve’s proposal.

“WE GOT ENGAGED ON THE BLACK SABBATH BRIDGE!” she celebrated. “I still can’t describe what happened to me yesterday. What I thought would be a day trip to Birmingham, following in Ozzy’s footsteps, turned out to be the best day of my life.”

“The love of my life proposed to me, on the Black Sabbath Bridge, in front of Ozzy and the band and got us the rings I’ve been dreaming of for years: Lemmy’s eye,” Bok continued. “I couldn’t have wished for anything better, it’s us forever.”

The Osbourne Family Reacts to Black Sabbath Fans’ Engagement

The post wound up going viral. So viral, in fact, that Bok told the BBC that Osbourne’s family members—his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and daughter, Kelly Osbourne—both liked it.

“It was pretty awesome and felt like some kind of blessing from the Osbourne family,” she told the outlet. To Birmingham Live she added, “[It] made it even more special to have approval from the Osbourne family.”

The couple spent the rest of the day in Birmingham after their engagement. They visited a museum exhibition on Osbourne, as well as the pub where Black Sabbath played their fist gig, Bok told the second outlet.

As for why he picked the particular location to get down on one knee, Greve explained, “With Ozzy’s passing, we wanted to bring a letter to the bench. I thought it would be the greatest spot to propose.”



