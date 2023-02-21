Palm Coast Songwriters Festival Returns for Fifth Year

Palm Coast Songwriters Festival returns for its fifth year with a diverse roster of premiere artists and songsmiths.

The 2023 Florida-based festival, set for May 4 to May 7, will host performances by hitmakers Deana Carter, Darryl Worley, Ira Dean, Matraca Berg, and Anthony Smith.

The star-studded roster doesn’t stop there. The weekend will also include appearances from Styles Haury, Matt Warren, Ben Johnson, Billy Montana, Cory Batten, Erik Dylan, Brice Long, Tucker Beathard, Wendell Mobley, Trannie Anderson, Kat Higgins, Chris Destefano, Frank J. Myers, and many more.

Together, this year’s lineup of nearly 40 songwriters has over 125 No. 1 hits between them plus several other charted tunes. The three-day event gives attendees an exclusive peek behind the curtain of the most intimate and up-close of performances, as well as get the inside scoop on the classics these great songsmiths crafted.

The festival moved to a virtual setting during the 2020 lockdown, and while live-streamed, the event was still able to showcase a handful of its 27 originally scheduled guests.

A statement released that year explained, “While we had to postpone the annual Palm Coast Songwriters Festival with 27 hit songwriters to next year due to the current crisis, we want to give everyone the opportunity to have a positive mental break from it all and sit back and enjoy what we are about to bring to you. At the same time, we want to recognize our songwriters who have been impacted financially by the loss of Songwriters Festivals and other gigs by introducing our ‘Tip Jar.'”

This year, Palm Coast Songwriters Festival is not only supporting the songwriting community, but the event is also championing multiple charitable organizations, including the Gold Star Mentors Foundation, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library/Early Learning Coalition for Flagler and Volusia Counties, and the Daytona State College Foundation.

For more information about tickets, the attending songwriters, the three-day schedule, and more, visit the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival website.

Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage