Country Star Turns Stagecoach Set Into Heartfelt Gender Reveal Moment

For a time, gender reveals consisted of a small gathering of friends and family celebrating the special moment. But thanks to the power of social media, it turned into a trend that included elaborate setups and more than a few surprises. Although some of the trends were criticized, one couple decided to share the good news with fans at Stagecoach when they asked Sam Barber to reveal their baby’s gender.

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On Friday, Stagecoach officially kicked off with the gates of the Empire Polo Grounds opening in the afternoon. Wanting to make the first night unforgettable, organizers promoted performances from the Counting Crows, Bailey Zimmerman, Barber, and the headliner – Cody Johnson. While a stellar lineup for the first night, Barber’s set featured more than a few of his hit songs.

“It’s A Girl” – Sam Barber does gender reveal during his recent Stagecoach set. pic.twitter.com/aNqpwaV7Ek — Country Chord (@CountryChord) April 27, 2026

Sharing a video from his performance on social media, Barber struggled with a piece of paper as the entire crowd waited to hear the gender. For the expecting mother, she, like the thousands behind her, had no idea if it was a boy or a girl. The singer eventually announced, “It’s a girl.”

That simple line was more than enough to send the entire crowd into cheers and applause. Not only celebrating country music, but Barber helped announce a baby girl who will surely become a fan of his in the near future.

[RELATED: “I Can’t Believe This Is Real Life”: Sam Barber Surprises Avery Anna With ACM Award at Texas Festival]

Sam Barber Full Of Surprises At Stagecoach

Barber brought more than good news for the couple – he also received the opportunity to surprise Avery Anna. While performing on stage, Barber shocked Anna by announcing she was the latest winner of the ACM New Female Artist of the Year Award.

Completely stunned by winning the award, Anna rushed to hug Barber and thank all her friends, family, and fans for always supporting her dream. “Thank you guys so much. This is such an honor. Thank you, Jesus Christ. And thank you, Sam. You just faced your fear of speaking on stage. Thank you so much.”

The friendship between Anna and Barber went far beyond Stagecoach as the two collaborated on the song “Indigo.” Placed on Barber’s debut studio album, Restless Mind, it peaked at No. 8 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

Capping off the night with more than just music, Barber played the role of Stagecoach’s ultimate surprise giver. Like a country music Santa, he delivered surprises that turned an already unforgettable night into something truly magical.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)