Graham Nash to Release First New Studio LP in Seven Years, Shares Debut Single “Right Now”

Legendary songwriter and performer Graham Nash is set to release his first new studio album in seven years.

That LP, Now, is set to drop on May 19. And to celebrate the news, Nash released the album’s debut single, “Right Now,” on Tuesday (February 21). The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will kick off his upcoming tour in April and it extends through July.

Nash was a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash. “I believe that my new album, Now, is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that’s something to say,” says Nash in a statement.

The Grammy-winning Nash’s tour, dubbed Sixty Years of Songs and Stories, includes stops in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, and more. He will then hit the west coast.

Fans can check out the new single, upcoming LP tracklist, and a full list of announced tour dates below. Pre-order the new album, produced by longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell, HERE.

GRAHAM NASH—NOW

1. Right Now

2. A Better Life

3. Golden Idol

4. Stars And Stripes

5. Love Of Mine

6. Theme From Pastorale

7. In A Dream

8. Stand Up

9. Feels Like Home

10. Buddy’s Back

11. Follow Your Heart

12. I Watched It All Come Down

13. When It Comes To You

SIXTY YEARS OF SONGS AND STORIES TOUR

April 12—Colonial Theatre—Phoenixville, PA

April 13—Colonial Theatre—Phoenixville, PA

April 15—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 16—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 18—The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 19— The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 21—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall—Pittsburgh, PA

April 22—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall—Pittsburgh, PA

April 23—The Palladium—Carmel, IN

April 25—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 26—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 28—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 29—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 30—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

May 2—The Dakota—Minneapolis, MN

May 4—The Dakota—Minneapolis, MN

May 5—The Dakota—Minneapolis, MN

May 7—Southern Theatre—Columbus, OH

May 8—Asbury Hall—Buffalo, NY

May 10—Bethel Woods Event Gallery—Bethel Woods, NY

May 11—Cabot Theater—Beverly, MA

May 13—The Music Hall—Portsmouth, NH

May 14—City Winery—New York, NY

May 16—City Winery—New York, NY

May 17—City Winery—New York, NY

WEST COAST TOUR

June 17—Smothers Theatre—Malibu, CA

June 18—Humphrey’s—San Diego, CA

June 20—Fox Theatre—Tucson, AZ

June 21—Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

June 24—Boulder Theater—Boulder, CO

June 25—Washington’s—Fort Collins, CO

June 27—Strings Music Pavilion—Steamboat Springs, CO

June 29—Riverwalk Center—Breckenridge, CO

July 1—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 2—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 3—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 7—The Panida—Sandpoint, ID

July 8—Pantages Theater—Tacoma, WA

July 11—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA

July 13—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA

July 15—The Lobero Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA

July 16—The Lobero Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images